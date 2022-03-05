One of the great goals of Luka Modric's career proved decisive in Real Madrid's victory over Real Sociedad.

The visitors to the Santiago Bernabeu took the lead in the tenth minute. After David Silva was brought down in the box by Dani Carvajal, Mikel Oyarzabal made no mistake from 12 yards.

Ad

Eduardo Camavinga equalised five minutes before the break, an effort which had a stroke of luck deflecting off Asier Illarramendi and past Alex Remiro.

Transfers Barca plan to hijack Real’s Haaland agreement – Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 23:10

Karim Benzema then had an effort ruled out for offside before Modric turned in from the left flank and let fly with a cannon with his weaker foot which left the Sociedad 'keeper with no chance.

After having another goal ruled out for offside, Benzema got on the scoresheet when Vinicius Jr was brought down just inside the box by Aritz Elustondo - a decision VAR overruled the referee to give - and sent Remiro the wrong way from the spot.

Marco Asensio then put gloss on the scoreline, slotting home after Carvajal had got to the by-line and pulled back perfectly for him.

More to follow

Football 'Living in a parallel world' – Ceferin outraged at timing of Super League relaunch 03/03/2022 AT 12:35