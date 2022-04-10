Barcelona's extended their winning streak to seven games in La Liga after Luuk De Jong came off the bench to net a stunning late winner as Xavi Hernandez's side edged Levante in a 3-2 classic.

Xavi's side conceded three penalties, two of which were converted, as the hosts did their best to keep their slim hopes of survival alive, while Barcelona strengthened their place in the top-four and kept an unlikely title hunt alive.

After deservedly falling behind to Jose Luis Morales' spot-kick, Barcelona were handed a reprieve when Marc Andre Ter Stegen saved Roger Marti's penalty just moments later. They then took full advantage of the hosts' vulnerability as goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pedri turned the game on its head.

However, there were to be more twists as substitute Clement Lenglet upended Dani Gomez and the hosts' third different penalty taker Gonzalo Melero made no mistake. But in the dying moments De Jong powered home a brilliant cross from Jordi Alba to give Barca the win.

Levante looked the much more threatening in the first half and almost took the lead in stunning fashion. Morales embarked on an incredible run, riding a number of challenges as he raced through on goal but was let down by his finishing as Ter Stegen saved and Eric Garcia cleared off the line.

The second half didn't take long to explode into life, Ferran Torres forcing home goalkeeper Daniel Cardenas into a fine stop, before Levante were awarded two penalties in a dramatic five-minute period.

Morales broke the deadlock after Dani Alves committed a clumsy foul but when the referee pointed to the spot once more as Eric Garcia handled inside the box, Roger was given the nod to take the penalty only to see Ter Stegen make the save.

It was a huge blow for Levante and the momentum immediately shifted in Barcelona's favour as they pulled level just moments later. Ousmane Dembele's cross set up Aubameyang on a plate and he made no mistake with his header.

The comeback was complete with the substitutes combining - Gavi pulled it back for Pedri whose first-time shot nestled into the corner of goal.

However, Levante refused to surrender. Only on the pitch a matter of minutes, Lenglet gave the hosts another chance from the spot and Melero took full advantage. But it would end in heartache for the strugglers when De Jong thundered home a stoppage-time winner.

The result lifts Barcelona back into second, above Sevilla on goal difference but four points ahead of fifth-placed Betis, while Levante remain seven points adrift of safety with just seven games left to play.

