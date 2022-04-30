Liga / Matchday 34
San Mamés / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/athletic-bilbao/teamcenter.shtml
Athletic Club
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Athletic Club - Atlético Madrid

Lineups

Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
4-4-2
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Athletic Club logo
Athletic Club jersey
Athletic Club
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Athletic Club

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
33246378
2
Sevilla FCSFC
341812466
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
33189663
4
Atlético MadridATM
33187861
5
Real BetisRBB
331761057
8
Athletic ClubATH
331212948
