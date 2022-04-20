Liga / Matchday 33
Wanda Metropolitano / 20.04.2022
Atletico Madrid v Granada live updates - latest La Liga score as Atletico continue their charge in securing top-four while Granada attempt to get out of the bottom three
- All
- Highlights
ATLETICO MADRID MISS CHANCE TO TAKE CHARGE OF TOP FOUR RACE WITH GOALLESS DRAW AGAINST GRANADA
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Granada
Match report is up next!
90+4'
FK IN A DANGEROUS AREA
Atleti get a free-kick a few yards outside the box.
Suarez steps up, and it hits the wall.
90+2'
YELLOW CARD
Duarte gets booked. Misses the next match.
Yellow card
Domingos Duarte
Granada CF
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Free Kicks1
90+1'
SUB FOR ATLETI
Five mins of added time.
Off
Marcos Llorente
Atlético Madrid
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Giuliano Simeone
Atlético Madrid
89'
OFF THE WOODWORK
Cunha hits the post in his shot after Atleti go on a counter attack. The replay shows that there was a deflection. Close!
89'
ATLETI CORNER
So close! Savic goes up for a powerful header, and it's just wide. Wow! Atleti winning every header during these corners.
85'
GRANADA SUB
An attacking sub. Let's see if that changes much.
Off
Antonio Puertas
Granada CF
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
On
Daniel Raba
Granada CF
85'
ANOTHER YELLOW
Vrsaljko gets in the book for arguing. We're going to see a lot of added time.
Yellow card
Šime Vrsaljko
Atlético Madrid
Yellow Cards1
83'
YELLOW CARD
Yellow card
Antonio Puertas
Granada CF
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
80'
GRANADA'S FIRST CORNER OF THE MATCH
So close! Oblak has to scramble to get the ball there. If he didn't rush, it surely would have been a goal for the visitors.
78'
YELLOW CARD
De Paul gets booked for a foul on Petrovic.
Yellow card
Rodrigo De Paul
Atlético Madrid
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
76'
SUBS FOR GRANADA
Off
Alex Collado
Granada CF
Fouls against3
On
Ángel Montoro
Granada CF
76'
SUBS FOR GRANADA
Off
Luis Suárez
Granada CF
Fouls1
Wide2
Offsides1
On
Carlos Bacca
Granada CF
74'
YELLOW CARD
Diaz gets a foul for holding back Carrasco.
Third member of Granada's back four that gets in the book.
Yellow card
Víctor Díaz
Granada CF
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
73'
ATLETI GETTING SEVERAL CORNERS
But they can't get any shot on target from them.
70'
ANOTHER CHANGE
Atleti throwing everything at Granada right now.
Off
Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Matheus Cunha
Atlético Madrid
67'
SAVIC CLOSE TO A DISASTER
He's in his own box, and almost loses the ball to Granada's Suarez.
Would have been an awful goal to concede.
65'
ATLETI SUB
Off
Ángel Correa
Atlético Madrid
Blocked Shots1
On
Renan Lodi
Atlético Madrid
62'
GRANADA SUB
Off
Darwin Machis
Granada CF
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
On
Myrto Uzuni
Granada CF