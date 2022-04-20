Liga / Matchday 33
Wanda Metropolitano / 20.04.2022
Atlético Madrid
Completed
0
0
Granada CF
Live Updates

Atletico Madrid v Granada live updates - latest La Liga score as Atletico continue their charge in securing top-four while Granada attempt to get out of the bottom three

Marcus Foley
By
Marcus Foley
Updated 20/04/2022 at 19:29 GMT
ATLETICO MADRID MISS CHANCE TO TAKE CHARGE OF TOP FOUR RACE WITH GOALLESS DRAW AGAINST GRANADA
Atletico miss chance to take charge of top four with goalless draw against Granada
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Granada
Match report is up next!
90+4'
FK IN A DANGEROUS AREA
Atleti get a free-kick a few yards outside the box.
Suarez steps up, and it hits the wall.
90+2'
YELLOW CARD
Duarte gets booked. Misses the next match.
SUB FOR ATLETI
Five mins of added time.
89'
OFF THE WOODWORK
Cunha hits the post in his shot after Atleti go on a counter attack. The replay shows that there was a deflection. Close!
89'
Live comment icon
ATLETI CORNER
So close! Savic goes up for a powerful header, and it's just wide. Wow! Atleti winning every header during these corners.
85'
GRANADA SUB
An attacking sub. Let's see if that changes much.
85'
ANOTHER YELLOW
Vrsaljko gets in the book for arguing. We're going to see a lot of added time.
83'
YELLOW CARD
80'
GRANADA'S FIRST CORNER OF THE MATCH
So close! Oblak has to scramble to get the ball there. If he didn't rush, it surely would have been a goal for the visitors.
78'
YELLOW CARD
De Paul gets booked for a foul on Petrovic.
76'
SUBS FOR GRANADA
76'
SUBS FOR GRANADA
74'
YELLOW CARD
Diaz gets a foul for holding back Carrasco.
Third member of Granada's back four that gets in the book.
73'
ATLETI GETTING SEVERAL CORNERS
But they can't get any shot on target from them.
70'
ANOTHER CHANGE
Atleti throwing everything at Granada right now.
67'
SAVIC CLOSE TO A DISASTER
He's in his own box, and almost loses the ball to Granada's Suarez.
Would have been an awful goal to concede.
65'
ATLETI SUB
62'
GRANADA SUB
