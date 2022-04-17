Liga / Matchday 32
Wanda Metropolitano / 17.04.2022
Atletico Madrid v Espanyol live updates - latest La Liga score as Atletico continue their charge in securing a top-four position
MATCH REPORT
Carrasco scores last-minute pen to seal Atleti dramatic win over Espanyol
FT
FULL-TIME
2-1
After such a lethargic first half, the second half sees some crazy drama throughout the second half.
Match report that will try to sum up what just happened up next.
90+10'
GOAL! ATLETICO MADRID 2-1 ESPANYOL
The handball is given and the pen is scored.
Carrasco seals the win! Espanyol for the second time this season have lost Atletico 2-1 late in extra time.
Crazy, late drama once again!!!
90+8'
IT'S AWARDED!
The ref takes a look, and gives the penalty!
90+6'
PENALTY?
Atletico want a pen after De Tomas handles the ball after the corner. VAR taking a look.
90+4'
FELIPE WITH A BIG CHANCE
WOW! What a cross to Felipe. He's all on his own, and would have surely scored had Lopez not caught.
Moments later Calero gets beat by Carrasco, and he takes a shot at the near post which is again saved by Lopez.
90+4'
YELLOW CARD
Morlanes gets booked for a tactical foul on Griezmann.
90+2'
ATLETICO DEFENDING WITH NINE BEHIND THE BALL
Espanyol enjoying the possession, but the home side do not want to concede a second.
90'
FIVE MINS ADDED ON
Simeone wants way more. Frustrating night for Atletico continues.
88'
YELLOW CARD
88'
YELLOW CARD
Didac and Vila going at it. They both get booked.
87'
ESPANYOL CHANGE
Visitors looking to see this out.
Off
Adrià Pedrosa
RCD Espanyol
83'
LLORENTE WITH A WIDE SHOT
They're pushing, and looking for a winner. But it's obvious that they're struggling with 10 men.
79'
FELIPE WANTS A PEN
Atletico are now very frustrated, and arguing to the ref about anything.
78'
SUBS
76'
YELLOW CARD
74'
GOAL! ATLETICO MADRID 1-1 ESPANYOL
Well, that decision certainly changed things.
A rebound from the freekick lands into the net. Big mistake from Oblak who intitally makes the save.
The Atletico bench is fuming, with one of the assistant coaches getting a yellow.
71'
RED CARD!
Wow! Kondogbia gets a second yellow for a handball. The replay shows that the ball bounces off of Felipe's boot, which is super unlucky.
The commentators are a bit confused as to why VAR has seemingly not overturned this.
70'
HUGE SAVE FROM OBLAK
Oblak is the reason his side are winning right now.
A long ball to De Tomas and he decides for a one touch shot, that Oblak somehow stretches and saves.
70'
ATLETICO ATTACKING AGAIN
Llorente with a great run, looking for Carrasco's ball, but Diego Lopez collects.