Liga / Matchday 32
Wanda Metropolitano / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-espanyol/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Espanyol
Atlético Madrid - RCD Espanyol

Lineups

Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
RCD Espanyol logo
RCD Espanyol jersey
RCD Espanyol
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Madrid

RCD Espanyol

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
31226372
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
30179460
3
Sevilla FCSFC
311612360
4
Atlético MadridATM
31176857
5
Real BetisRBB
32176957
11
RCD EspanyolESP
311091239
Latest news

Liga

De Jong rescues Barca with injury-time winner at Levante to edge five-goal classic

11/04/2022 at 07:21

Liga

Real Madrid ease to win over Getafe to reinforce place at top of La Liga

10/04/2022 at 15:15

