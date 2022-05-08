Liga / Matchday 35
Wanda Metropolitano / 08.05.2022
Atlético Madrid
Completed
1
0
Real Madrid
    Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid result: Atleti beat Real for derby bragging rights and boost Champions League qualification hopes

    Updated 08/05/2022 at 21:23 GMT
    Atletico sealed a huge win over their city rivals and look likely to qualify for the Champions League again.
    End of 2nd Half
    FT'
    FULL TIME: ATLETICO MADRID 1-0 REAL MADRID
    A great game comes to an end.
    A penalty was the difference between the two sides but Atleti get the win they fully deserve, Real struggled to get out their own half for quite a while on top of Carrasco and Griezmann missing big chances.
    Atleti tighten their grip on 4th place.
    90+5'
    WORLD-CLASS DEFENDING
    Atletico have gone park the bus mode. No way through. Savic and Gimenez are clearing everything.
    Simeone is going mad for the full time whistle.
    90+3'
    CARRASCO OFF
    He has been lively today and it could be his penalty being the difference tonight. Lodi replaces him. A defensive sub.
    Yannick Carrasco
Off
    Off
    Yannick Carrasco
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Renan Lodi
On
    On
    Renan Lodi
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    90+3'
    GIMENEZ AGAIN
    Elite defending from the Uruguyan heading away another cross.
    Modric is pulling the strings for Real Madrid but they can't find a way through.
    90+1'
    DEALT WITH
    Modric puts another good ball in but Gimenez heads clear.
    They then take a short corner but it results in nothing.
    Atletico are nearly there - 5 mins have been added.
    90'
    DE PAUL ON
    The Argentine midfielder is introduced and Cunha is off who has worked hard up front.
    Matheus Cunha
Off
    Off
    Matheus Cunha
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls4
    Fouls against2
    Rodrigo De Paul
On
    On
    Rodrigo De Paul
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    88'
    NACHO MISSES
    He has played well but he can't net the equaliser.
    Vinicius puts a great cross in and Nacho climbs highest but he heads over. If that's Benzema it's 1-1.
    87'
    GREAT SAVE
    Oblak is proving why he is one of the best keepers in the world here.
    Asensio strikes one from a free-kick and the number 13 gets down well to palm aside.
    84'
    VALVERDE WITH ANOTHER LONG SHOT
    He seems desperate to score from 30 yards today as he goes for it from range again drawing the save from Oblak who tips over the crossbar.
    81'
    MISSING KARIM
    Atletico are still attacking looking to kill off this game.
    The visitors don't look the same without Benzema up top.
    78'
    OFF THE POST
    Carrasco is through on goal. He again goes for the near post as he sits Lunin down by delaying his shot and it cannons off the woodwork.
    How many opportunities do you want Atletico?
    77'
    GRIEZMANN AGAIN
    He has played so well since coming on. His movement has been expectional but he can't score.
    The Frenchman shoots from inside the box but it curls just wide.
    Atletico Madrid could rue these missed chances if they don't win this.
    74'
    GRIEZMANN CHANCE
    Carrasco swings in a set piece and the striker takes it down and creates an angle for a shot but it goes just too high of the top corner. Another good effort from Griezmann.
    73'
    REINILDO GOES OFF
    The left-back has played well but has to go off due to injury. Felipe comes on.
    Reinildo Mandava
Off
    Off
    Reinildo Mandava
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks1
    Felipe
On
    On
    Felipe
    Atlético Madrid
    Atlético Madrid
    71'
    YELLOW FOR NACHO
    Koke breaks forward for Atletico and is fouled cynically by Nacho.
    Nacho
    Yellow card
    Nacho
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against4
    Free Kicks3
    70'
    GOOD SAVE
    Valverde again tries from distance. It's on target this time but Oblak tips over excellently that was heading for the top corner.
    69'
    DOUBLE SUB
    Real make more changes. Modric and Mendy are on for Kroos and Militao.
    68'
    VALVERDE STRIKES
    The midfielder flashes a shot across the goal from distance and it goes just wide.
    68'
    ANCELOTTI BOOKED
    The Real Madrid boss is booked for complaining.