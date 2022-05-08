Liga / Matchday 35
Wanda Metropolitano / 08.05.2022
Atlético Madrid
Not started
-
-
Real Madrid
Atlético Madrid - Real Madrid

Lineups

Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
4-3-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
4-3-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
34256381
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
35209669
3
Sevilla FCSFC
341713464
4
Atlético MadridATM
34187961
5
Real BetisRBB
351771158
Latest news

Liga

Injury-time Alba strike gifts Barcelona dramatic victory at Real Betis

3 hours ago

Liga

Rare Busquets strike seals Barca win against relegation-threatened Real Mallorca

01/05/2022 at 21:31

