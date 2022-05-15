Liga / Matchday 37
Wanda Metropolitano / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Advertisement
Ad

Atlético Madrid - Sevilla FC

Lineups

Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
4-3-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
4-3-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlético Madrid

Sevilla FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
36266484
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
36219672
3
Atlético MadridATM
36207967
4
Sevilla FCSFC
361715466
5
Real BetisRBB
361871161
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Vinicius treble sees Real Madrid to emphatic 6-0 win over Levante

Yesterday at 22:01

Liga

Atletico with one foot in Champions League after easing past Elche

11/05/2022 at 22:14

Related matches

Levante UD
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
15/05
RC Celta
-
-
Elche CF
15/05
Athletic Club
-
-
CA Osasuna
15/05
Real Betis
-
-
Granada CF
15/05

Follow the Liga live Football match between Atlético Madrid and Sevilla FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 15 May 2022.

Catch the latest Atlético Madrid and Sevilla FC news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.