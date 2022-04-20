Liga / Matchday 33
Estadio El Sadar / 20.04.2022
Osasuna v Real Madrid live updates - latest La Liga score as Carlo Ancelotti's side inch closer to title
90+4'
Goal
Lucas Vázquez
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks2
GOAL!
Real strike late through Lucas Vazquez, nicely set up by Vinicius, to secure a crucial win.
90'
THE FINAL CHANGE? PLEASE?
Rodrygo is off and Vinicius Junior on. The game has been drifting even since Benzema's missed penalties, really.
Off
Rodrygo
Real Madrid
On target1
Fouls against1
Offsides1
Corners1
On
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
85'
NOT MORE SUBSTITUTIONS!
Avila comes off, with Ivan Barbero rotating in for the final five minutes.
83'
BENZEMA GOES CLOSE
... after exchaning passes with Carjaval, but he can't quite redeem himself.
80'
PLAY STOPPED
The referee goes to the dugouts to speak to the managers, then briefly pauses play. There's an announcement requesting that fans refrain from throwing things onto the pitch and, with that, we're back underway.
79'
ANOTHER SUBSTITUTION? REALLY?
Brasanac is off, with Roberto Torres replacing him.
Off
Darko Brašanac
CA Osasuna
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
On
Roberto Torres
CA Osasuna
75'
PRESENTABLE CHANCE FOR BUDIMIR
... who nods wide at a free kick after being gifted a free header.
74'
ANCELOTTI CONTINUES TO CHOP AND CHANGE
... bringing off Camavinga for Isco. The game isn't exactly flowing at the moment.
Off
Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
Isco
Real Madrid
70'
FLURRY OF SUBSTITUTIONS
Ceballos is the next player to come off, making way for Kroos in midfield.
Off
Dani Ceballos
Real Madrid
On target2
Blocked Shots3
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Toni Kroos
Real Madrid
69'
... AND ANOTHER
Cote is hooked, with Kike Barja coming on in his place.
Off
José Angel
CA Osasuna
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Kike Barja
CA Osasuna
68'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR OSASUNA
... with Oier Sanjurjo replacing Martinez.
Off
Javi Martínez
CA Osasuna
Fouls3
Free Kicks1
On
Oier
CA Osasuna
62'
TWO BOOKINGS IN QUICK SUCCESSION
... for Eder Militao and Nacho, the former for a barge on Herrera and the latter after a cynical foul to break up an Osasuna attack.
Yellow card
Nacho
Real Madrid
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
58'
SAVED! AGAIN!
Surely not. Benzema goes exactly the same way and Herrera makes exactly the same save. Goodness gracious.
57'
PENALTY!
This is getting ridiculous. Nacho Vidal drags down Rodrygo, giving Benzema a chance to make amends from the spot.
56'
ANOTHER PENALTY SHOUT
Ceballos takes multiple rolls on the pitch after being flicked almost imperceptibly by Martinez, but the referee isn't buying it.
51'
PENALTY SAVED!
Benzema steps up and tries to roll one into the corner, but Herrera makes an acrobatic dive and pushes the ball round the post. Ceballos almost scores from the resulting corner, but his shot goes just wide.
50'
PENALTY!
Oh no. It's a blatant penalty, Avila mistiming a tackle from Rodrygo only to dispossess him with his hand.
48'
GREAT SAVE!
Avila picks up where he left off, pinging a cross to Budimir. He loops a header towards the top corner, but Courtois makes an excellent save.
2nd Half
46'
SECOND HALF KICKS OFF
We're back underway at El Sadar.
46'
HALF-TIME SUBSTITUTIONS
Having gone down in pain just before the break, Alaba has been replaced by Carvajal. Osasuna have also made a change, Ruben Garcia swapping out for Manu Sanchez.
Off
David Alaba
Real Madrid
Goals1
On target3
Free Kicks1
Corners1
On
Dani Carvajal
Real Madrid