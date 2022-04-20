Liga / Matchday 33
Estadio El Sadar / 20.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/osasuna/teamcenter.shtml
CA Osasuna
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
CA Osasuna - Real Madrid

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CA Osasuna logo
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

CA Osasuna

Real Madrid

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
32236375
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
31179560
3
Sevilla FCSFC
321612460
4
Atlético MadridATM
32186860
5
Real BetisRBB
331761057
9
CA OsasunaOSA
321281244
