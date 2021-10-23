Cádiz CF - Deportivo Alavés

Follow the Liga live Football match between Cádiz CF and Deportivo Alavés with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 23 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Álvaro Cervera or Javier Calleja? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Cádiz CF and Deportivo Alavés news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Cádiz CF and Deportivo Alavés. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

