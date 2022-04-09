Liga / Matchday 31
Nuevo Mirandilla / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cadiz-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Cádiz CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Cádiz CF - Real Betis

Lineups

Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-5-1
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Cádiz CF

Real Betis

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
30216369
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
29169457
3
Atlético MadridATM
30176757
4
Sevilla FCSFC
301512357
5
Real BetisRBB
30165953
17
Cádiz CFCÁD
305131228
Latest news

Liga

Stunning strike from Pedri seals Barcelona victory over Sevilla

03/04/2022 at 22:46

Liga

Atleti late show blows Alaves aside to move up to third

02/04/2022 at 21:51

