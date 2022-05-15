Liga / Matchday 37
Nuevo Mirandilla / 15.05.2022
Cadiz vs Real Madrid result - Los Blancos held by relegation-threatened hosts despite early Diaz goal
FT
FULL-TIME: CADIZ 1-1 REAL MADRID
Cadiz have to settle for a point and because of Real Mallorca's late goal, they drop into the relegation zone ahead of next week's final round of fixtures.
Real Madrid remain 12 points clear of the chasing pack.
90'+8
NO PENALTY!
No, nothing doing from VAR. Cadiz supporters are not happy.
90'+6
VAR IN USE - CHECKING FOR A PENALTY
Cadiz are demanding a spot-kick following a coming together inside the box between Carvajal and Jose Mari. The referee is not interested in the slightest and lifts the ball to indicate the game is over... but VAR is having a look.
90'+2
SAVE!
Hazard rides a couple of challenges and still has the energy to unleash a shot from the edge of the box, forcing a save from Ledesma.
A Real Madrid goal now would be so harsh on Cadiz!
90'
SIX MINUTES ADDED ON!
Still time for a late winner!
88'
YELLOW CARD
Yes, another booking. This time Hernandez gets a telling off from the referee - for dissent.
87'
CADIZ SUB
Idrissi makes way for Lozano.
86'
YELLOW CARD
The cards are really starting to build up now as Alcaraz is booked.
85'
YELLOW CARD
Carcelen is cautioned for a foul on Hazard.
84'
OVER!
Sobrino rises highest to meet a corner delivery at the near post but he can't keep his headed effort down.
82'
REAL MADRID SUB
Latasa comes on for his first appearance, replacing the scorer of the first goal Diaz.
81'
YELLOW CARD
Negredo is in the book for a foul on Casemiro.
80'
'YES WE CAN'...
The supporters passionately sing as the game resumes. Into the last 10 minutes.
78'
WATER BREAK
Another cooling break is called much to the frustration of the Cadiz fans as it takes the momentum from the hosts.
75'
CADIZ SUB
Carcelene replaces Akapo.
74'
INJURY
Hazard commits a foul on Akapo conceding a free-kick in a dangerous position and deservedly goes into the book. This looks ominous for the Cadiz defender - he's down injured and his team mates are signalling he needs taken off.
72'
CADIZ SUB
Alex makes way for Jose Mari.
68'
AND AT THE OPPOSITE END...
Ledesma comes to Cadiz's rescue, keeping out Asensio's effort.
Real Madrid remain dangerous on the counter even if they have been well below-par this evening.
67'
SAVE!
Another good save from Lunin to deny Negredo's bullet header!