Liga / Matchday 37
Nuevo Mirandilla / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cadiz-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Cádiz CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
Advertisement
Ad

Cádiz CF - Real Madrid

Lineups

Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Cádiz CF

Real Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
36266484
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
36219672
3
Atlético MadridATM
36207967
4
Sevilla FCSFC
361715466
5
Real BetisRBB
361871161
17
Cádiz CFCÁD
367141535
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Vinicius treble sees Real Madrid to emphatic 6-0 win over Levante

Yesterday at 22:01

Liga

Atletico with one foot in Champions League after easing past Elche

11/05/2022 at 22:14

Related matches

Levante UD
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
15/05
RC Celta
-
-
Elche CF
15/05
Atlético Madrid
-
-
Sevilla FC
15/05
Athletic Club
-
-
CA Osasuna
15/05

Follow the Liga live Football match between Cádiz CF and Real Madrid with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 15 May 2022.

Catch the latest Cádiz CF and Real Madrid news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.