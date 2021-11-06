Deportivo Alavés - Levante UD

Follow the Liga live Football match between Deportivo Alavés and Levante UD with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 6 November 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Javier Calleja or Javi Pereira? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Deportivo Alavés and Levante UD news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Deportivo Alavés and Levante UD. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

