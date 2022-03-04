Liga / Matchday 27
Mendizorroza / 04.03.2022
Deportivo Alavés
Rescheduled
-
-
Sevilla FC
Deportivo Alavés - Sevilla FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Deportivo Alavés
Sevilla FC
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Deportivo Alavés

Sevilla FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
26186260
2
Sevilla FCSFC
26159254
3
Real BetisRBB
26144846
4
FC BarcelonaBAR
25129445
5
Atlético MadridATM
26136745
19
Deportivo AlavésALV
26561521
Latest news

Liga

Atleti down Celta courtesy of Lodi brace

26/02/2022 at 22:30

Liga

Xavi says ‘no player in the world with as much talent as Pedri’

20/02/2022 at 21:15

