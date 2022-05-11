Liga / Matchday 36
Estadio Martínez Valero / 11.05.2022
ELCHE V ATLETICO MADRID - CUNHA AND DE PAUL PUT ATLETI UP TO THIRD IN LA LIGA
FULL TIME
COMFORTABLE NIGHT FOR ATLETI
Sometimes playing a team with nothing to play for at the end of the season is still a tough game. This was not the case tonight. Thanks for following the match with us.
90+3'
KOKE GOES INTO THE BOOK
A pretty needless pull back of Palacios gets the Atletico skipper booked.
90+2'
SUAREZ HAS BALL IN THE NET
But the goal is disallowed for offside.
89'
OFF THE BAR!
Suarez did superbly to lay a chance on a plate for fellow substitute Correa but he blasted the ball onto the crossbar.
83'
KIKE SHOOTS FROM 25 YARDS OUT
But Oblak could always see it was going over the bar.
80'
CARRASCO AND CUNHA COME OFF
They are replaced by SUarez and Correa.
75'
ELCHE'S LAST SUBSTITUTION
Guti on for Mascarell
73'
GRIEZMANN AND DE PAUL COME OFF
They are replaced by Correa and Herrera.
69'
MILLA OFF FOR PASTORE
Another substitution for Elche.
67'
GUMBAU SHOOTS FROM 25 YARDS
But the effort never looks like troubling Oblak.
63'
Goal
Rodrigo De Paul
Atlético Madrid
Goals1
On target1
Offsides1
Corners1
GOAL FOR ATLETI!
And it came from a lovely move. A fine one-two from Griezmann and De Paul and the French forward then squared the ball for the latter to tap home.
58'
TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR ELCHE
Morente, Fidel and Boye come off. They are replace dby Josan, Perez and Carillo.
53'
GAME MEANDERING AT PRESENT
There is little effort from either side to take control of the game.
48'
CLEARED OFF THE LINE
The same combination who linked for the goal almost did so again as Lodi's low cross was dinked over the keeper by Cunha but Bigas headed off the line.
46'
ATLETI GET SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
NOT AT THEIR BEST BUT COMFORTABLY IN FRONT
Just the one goal but it is hard to see Atleti not winning here.
42'
CARRASCO TRIES TO PLAY THROUGH DE PAUL
But the midfielder was offside.
40'
BOOKING FOR BIGAS
He put his arms round Cunha and made a slight drag as the striker ran towards the penalty area.
35'
LODI GETS A YELLOW CARD
He brought down Palacios with a studs up challenge.
34'
DE PAUL WITH A FINE PASS TO CARRASCO
But the winger, albeit stretching on the volley, skies over the bar at the back post.