Liga / Matchday 36
Estadio Martínez Valero / 11.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/elche-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Elche CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Advertisement
Ad

Elche CF - Atlético Madrid

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Elche CF logo
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Elche CF

Atlético Madrid

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
35256481
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
36219672
3
Sevilla FCSFC
351714465
4
Atlético MadridATM
35197964
5
Real BetisRBB
361871161
14
Elche CFECF
351091639
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Aubameyang brace sinks Celta as Araujo taken to hospital after nasty clash of heads

an hour ago

Liga

Atletico beat Real for derby bragging rights and boost Champions League qualification hopes

08/05/2022 at 21:43

Related matches

Deportivo Alavés
-
-
RCD Espanyol
11/05
CA Osasuna
-
-
Getafe CF
11/05
Sevilla FC
-
-
RCD Mallorca
11/05
Real Sociedad
-
-
Cádiz CF
12/05

Follow the Liga live Football match between Elche CF and Atlético Madrid with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 11 May 2022.

Catch the latest Elche CF and Atlético Madrid news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.