Liga / Matchday 27
Estadio Martínez Valero / 06.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/elche-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Elche CF
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Elche CF - FC Barcelona Summary

Lineups

Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
4-4-2
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
4-4-2
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Elche CF logo
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Elche CF

FC Barcelona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
26186260
2
Sevilla FCSFC
271510255
3
Real BetisRBB
26144846
4
FC BarcelonaBAR
25129445
5
Atlético MadridATM
26136745
14
Elche CFECF
26781129
Latest news

Liga

Atleti down Celta courtesy of Lodi brace

26/02/2022 at 22:30

Liga

Xavi says ‘no player in the world with as much talent as Pedri’

20/02/2022 at 21:15

Related matches

