Liga / Matchday 32
Camp Nou / 18.04.2022
Live Updates
Barcelona v Cadiz live updates - latest La Liga score as Xavi's side look to cement top four spot
82'
CADIZ FINAL CHANGE
The visitors make their final change as Arzamendia is on for Sobrino.
Off
Rubén Sobrino
Cádiz CF
On target2
Fouls2
Fouls against3
On
Santiago Arzamendia
Cádiz CF
79'
ANOTHER TOP SAVE!
Cadiz go down the other end and almost score! Lucas drives down the right before pulling it back for Sobrino. He curls a first-time shot towards goal, and Ter Stegen does enough to tip it over the bar.
78'
SAVE!
De Jong almost scores with his first touch!
Dembele swings in a good cross from a corner, and an unmarked De Jong tries to head it at the near post, but Ledesma stands firm to keep it out.
78'
Off
Clément Lenglet
FC Barcelona
Free Kicks1
On
Adama Traoré
FC Barcelona
78'
DOUBLE BARCA CHANGE
Luuk de Jong and Adama Traore come on for Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet.
Off
Frenkie de Jong
FC Barcelona
Fouls against2
On
Luuk de Jong
FC Barcelona
77'
Off
Raúl Parra
Cádiz CF
Fouls against2
Free Kicks2
On
Carlos Akapo
Cádiz CF
77'
CADIZ DOUBLE CHANGE
Chust comes on for Jonsson.
Akapo also replaces Parra.
Off
Jens Jønsson
Cádiz CF
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Víctor Chust
Cádiz CF
75'
WHAT A CHANCE!
Another awful miss from Cadiz! That could've sealed the win! Alejo does brilliant down the right to make a forward driving run, before riding the challenge of Lenglet, who is out of position.
He cuts the ball back into the area for Alex, but he puts his shot wide of the post from close range!
70'
YELLOW CARD
Sergino Dest is booked for a foul on Fali.
He slides in to try and keep the ball, but his momentum takes him into the Cadiz defender before he can get out of it.
Yellow card
Sergiño Dest
FC Barcelona
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
69'
GREAT SAVE!
Dembele comes up with a moment of quality, that could've given his side the lead! The Frenchman spins into space outside the box, before firing a low shot towards the near post. Ledesma saves well to tip it away, but it falls to Gavi. The midfielder cannot sort his feet quick enough to get a shot on goal.
Minutes later, Dembele goes for goal again from range, and it is heading for the top corner, but Ledesma makes the save and tips away again.
66'
TOO HIGH!
Aubameyang does well to draw two Cadiz defenders towards him with his run, before touching it through for De Jong on the right. A cross then comes towards the far post, but it goes over the head of Ferran.
64'
Off
Salvi Sánchez
Cádiz CF
On
Ivan Alejo
Cádiz CF
64'
DOUBLE CADIZ CHANGE
San Emeterio and Alejo are on for Salvi and Mari.
Off
José Mari
Cádiz CF
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Fede San Emeterio
Cádiz CF
61'
BARCELONA CHANGE
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is on for Memphis Depay.
Off
Memphis Depay
FC Barcelona
Fouls against1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
Corners2
On
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
FC Barcelona
60'
YELLOW CARD
Luis Hernandez is booked for a professional foul on Sergio Busquets. Bad tackle.
Yellow card
Luis Hernández
Cádiz CF
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks2
58'
BAD FOUL!
A clash between Fali and Torres as the latter makes a run towards the edge of the box, and is completely taken out by the Cadiz defender. No card is given, and both players are on the turf.
After a minute or so of stoppage, the game resumes.
56'
LEDESMA GIVES THE ALL CLEAR
The Cadiz goalkeeper signals to the bench that he is all good to carry on.
54'
INJURY!
Ledesma looks like he is limping in the Cadiz goal, and Gil is warming up on the bench. The Cadiz goalkeeper may not be able to carry on here.
50'
WIDE!
Barcelona look to hit back straight away. Dest dribbles his way into the box before picking out de Jong. He touches it back to Dembele on the edge of the box, but his low shot goes wide.
48'
Goal
Lucas Pérez
Cádiz CF
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
Offsides3
GOALLLLLL! CADIZ LEAD!
What a start to the second half for Cadiz! It is a wonderful ball into the box from Salvi, and Sobrino has an effort on target saved as he glances a header at ter Stegen. He goes for the second attempt, which is also flapped at, with the ball then falling to Perez, who scores an easy tap-in from close range.
What a story!