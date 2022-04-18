Liga / Matchday 32
Camp Nou / 18.04.2022
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
Cádiz CF
FC Barcelona - Cádiz CF

Lineups

FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
Cádiz CF logo
Cádiz CF jersey
Cádiz CF
0

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

Cádiz CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
32226472
2
Sevilla FCSFC
321712363
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
30179460
4
Atlético MadridATM
32186860
5
Real BetisRBB
32176957
18
Cádiz CFCÁD
315131328
