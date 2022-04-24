Liga / Matchday 21
Camp Nou / 24.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE La Liga updates - Xavi's men look to make it back-to-back league wins
- All
- Highlights
19:30
RAYO LOOK TO MAKE SURE OF SAFETY
Rayo's 1-0 win over Espanyol last time out moved them into 14th, seven points clear of the relegation zone, and a win tonight - as unlikely as that may be - would all but guarantee their top-flight status.
19:25
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Barcelona's 17-game unbeaten run came to an end last Monday when they were stunned at home by Cadiz. However, they responded by beating Real Sociedad on Thursday and if they can continue their winning ways tonight, they will move three points clear of Sevilla in the battle for second.
Aubameyang strike sends Barcelona second with win against stubborn Sociedad
19:20
BALLIU RETURNS FOR RAYO
Ivan Balliu returns after serving a suspension and slots in at right-back for the visitors.
Unai Lopez and Randy Nteka also come into the side.
19:15
ARAUJO STARTS
Barcelona are boosted by the availability of Ronald Araujo and the centre-back starts despite picking up a knock in the victory over Real Sociedad on Thursday night.
There are no surprises in Xavi's starting XI as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the attack and is supported by Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele.
19:10
AND THE VISITORS'
19:05
BARCA'S TEAM
19:00
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of Barcelona's La Liga clash with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou.
Xavi's men can move nine points clear of fifth-placed Real Betis with a victory which would all but ensure their place in next season's Champions League, one would imagine.
Let's grab the team news ahead of this 20:00 BST kick-off!