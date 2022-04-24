Liga / Matchday 21
Camp Nou / 24.04.2022
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
Rayo Vallecano
FC Barcelona - Rayo Vallecano

Lineups

FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
33246378
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
32189563
3
Sevilla FCSFC
331712463
4
Atlético MadridATM
33187861
5
Real BetisRBB
331761057
14
Rayo VallecanoRVM
321071537
Latest news

Liga

Aubameyang strike sends Barcelona second with win against stubborn Sociedad

Yesterday at 23:11

Liga

Real on cusp of title after hard-fought win away at Osasuna

20/04/2022 at 22:21

