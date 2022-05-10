Liga / Matchday 36
Camp Nou / 10.05.2022
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
RC Celta
FC Barcelona - RC Celta

Lineups

FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-1-2
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
RC Celta logo
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

RC Celta

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
35256481
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
35209669
3
Sevilla FCSFC
351714465
4
Atlético MadridATM
35197964
5
Real BetisRBB
351771158
11
RC CeltaCEL
3511101443
