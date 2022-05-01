Liga / Matchday 34
Camp Nou / 01.05.2022
FC Barcelona
Second half
1
0
48'
RCD Mallorca
    Live Updates

    Barcelona vs Real Mallorca LIVE La Liga updates - Catalans look to get back to winning ways after three consecutive home losses

    Marcus Foley
    By
    Marcus Foley
    Updated 01/05/2022 at 20:04 GMT
    2nd Half
    46'
    THE SECOND HALF BEGINS!
    Xavi's men will be looking to add to the scoreline as they look to end a run of three consecutive defeats at Camp Nou.
    End of 1st Half
    HT
    HALF-TIME: BARCELONA 1-0 REAL MALLORCA
    Memphis Depay's 11th goal of the season separates the sides at the break at Camp Nou.
    45'+1
    TER STEGEN SAVE
    Nino tests Ter Stegen with a shot from just outside the penalty area but it's straight down the throat of the Barcelona goalkeeper.
    45'
    ONE MINUTE OF ADDED TIME
    44'
    ANOTHER NEARLY MOMENT
    De Jong drives into space and looks to release Depay with a through-ball. However, there's just too much pace on it and Mallorca mop up the danger.
    43'
    DISAPPOINTING
    De Jong draws the foul, earning a free-kick in a dangerous area. Depay wins the debate to take it... but he'll wish he hadn't as he slams it straight into the wall.
    40'
    FREE-KICK
    Barcelona win a free-kick from 40 yards out, too far for Depay to have a shot. So instead he tees it off to Alba who accepts the invitation but his scuffed effort is blocked.
    39'
    BARCA CONTINUE TO PUSH
    Depay's in-swinging corner to the near post is cleared. Barcelona keep the attack alive but it comes to nothing.
    37'
    FOUL
    Gavi goes down under the challenge of Russo, earning Barcelona a free-kick close to the corner flag.
    35'
    YELLOW CARD
    Gavi is the first player to go into the book this evening, catching Maffeo with a flailing arm - it's his eighth yellow card of the season.
    Pablo Gavi
    Yellow card
    Pablo Gavi
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    Fouls against1
    34'
    MUCH BETTER FROM BARCA TONIGHT
    There is a hunger - an intensity - from Barca that has been missing in recent weeks.
    32'
    OVER
    Barcelona's quest for goals continues as they force another corner. Again they play it short and Alves tries his luck from distance but his optimistic shot is never troubling Rico.
    28'
    PIQUE CAN'T CONTINUE
    Unfortunately he can't shake off the groin injury and he's replaced by Garcia.
    Gerard Piqué
    Off
    Gerard Piqué
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Free Kicks2
    Eric García
    On
    Eric García
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    26'
    WELL DESERVED
    It's Depay's 11th goal of the season and the opener is just reward for Barcelona's bright start.
    25'
    Memphis Depay
    Goal
    Memphis Depay
    FC Barcelona
    FC Barcelona
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls against1
    Corners1
    GOAL! BARCELONA 1-0 REAL MALLORCA (MEMPHIS DEPAY)
    This has been coming! Alba spots the run of Depay and lifts a beautiful ball over the top, the Dutchman takes an excellent first touch before drilling it into the bottom corner. A smart, smart goal.
    23'
    GOAL RULED OUT!
    Araujo has the ball in the back of the net with a smart header from Alba's cross, but he's just offside and it won't count.
    22'
    GOOD GOALKEEPING
    Barcelona work a smart short corner, Depay delivers but Rico punches clear.
    19'
    GREAT CHANCE FOR MALLORCA!
    Barcelona survive a huge scare at the back. Olivan hammers a first-time ball across the face of goal, Nino is sliding in but fails to find the target with the goal gaping!
    18'
    WASTE
    Barcelona win a free-kick on the left flank - a decent opportunity to test the visitors' rearguard - but Alba gets far too much on his cross and it drifts behind for a goal-kick.