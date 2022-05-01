Liga / Matchday 34
Barcelona vs Real Mallorca LIVE La Liga updates - Catalans look to get back to winning ways after three consecutive home losses
2nd Half
46'
THE SECOND HALF BEGINS!
Xavi's men will be looking to add to the scoreline as they look to end a run of three consecutive defeats at Camp Nou.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME: BARCELONA 1-0 REAL MALLORCA
Memphis Depay's 11th goal of the season separates the sides at the break at Camp Nou.
45'+1
TER STEGEN SAVE
Nino tests Ter Stegen with a shot from just outside the penalty area but it's straight down the throat of the Barcelona goalkeeper.
45'
ONE MINUTE OF ADDED TIME
44'
ANOTHER NEARLY MOMENT
De Jong drives into space and looks to release Depay with a through-ball. However, there's just too much pace on it and Mallorca mop up the danger.
43'
DISAPPOINTING
De Jong draws the foul, earning a free-kick in a dangerous area. Depay wins the debate to take it... but he'll wish he hadn't as he slams it straight into the wall.
40'
FREE-KICK
Barcelona win a free-kick from 40 yards out, too far for Depay to have a shot. So instead he tees it off to Alba who accepts the invitation but his scuffed effort is blocked.
39'
BARCA CONTINUE TO PUSH
Depay's in-swinging corner to the near post is cleared. Barcelona keep the attack alive but it comes to nothing.
37'
FOUL
Gavi goes down under the challenge of Russo, earning Barcelona a free-kick close to the corner flag.
35'
YELLOW CARD
Gavi is the first player to go into the book this evening, catching Maffeo with a flailing arm - it's his eighth yellow card of the season.
34'
MUCH BETTER FROM BARCA TONIGHT
There is a hunger - an intensity - from Barca that has been missing in recent weeks.
32'
OVER
Barcelona's quest for goals continues as they force another corner. Again they play it short and Alves tries his luck from distance but his optimistic shot is never troubling Rico.
28'
PIQUE CAN'T CONTINUE
Unfortunately he can't shake off the groin injury and he's replaced by Garcia.
26'
WELL DESERVED
It's Depay's 11th goal of the season and the opener is just reward for Barcelona's bright start.
25'
GOAL! BARCELONA 1-0 REAL MALLORCA (MEMPHIS DEPAY)
This has been coming! Alba spots the run of Depay and lifts a beautiful ball over the top, the Dutchman takes an excellent first touch before drilling it into the bottom corner. A smart, smart goal.
23'
GOAL RULED OUT!
Araujo has the ball in the back of the net with a smart header from Alba's cross, but he's just offside and it won't count.
22'
GOOD GOALKEEPING
Barcelona work a smart short corner, Depay delivers but Rico punches clear.
19'
GREAT CHANCE FOR MALLORCA!
Barcelona survive a huge scare at the back. Olivan hammers a first-time ball across the face of goal, Nino is sliding in but fails to find the target with the goal gaping!
18'
WASTE
Barcelona win a free-kick on the left flank - a decent opportunity to test the visitors' rearguard - but Alba gets far too much on his cross and it drifts behind for a goal-kick.