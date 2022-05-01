Liga / Matchday 34
Camp Nou / 01.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-mallorca/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Mallorca
Advertisement
Ad

FC Barcelona - RCD Mallorca

Lineups

FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
4-4-2
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
RCD Mallorca logo
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

RCD Mallorca

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
34256381
2
Sevilla FCSFC
341713464
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
33189663
4
Atlético MadridATM
34187961
5
Real BetisRBB
331761057
16
RCD MallorcaMLL
33881732
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Real win 35th title as Rodrygo, Benzema star in four-goal win over Espanyol

3 hours ago

Liga

Barcelona suffer third home loss in a row to Rayo Vallecano as Liga hopes evaporate

25/04/2022 at 06:43

Related matches

Athletic Club
1
0
Atlético Madrid
Half-time
Elche CF
-
-
CA Osasuna
01/05
Granada CF
-
-
RC Celta
01/05
Rayo Vallecano
-
-
Real Sociedad
01/05

Follow the Liga live Football match between FC Barcelona and RCD Mallorca with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 May 2022.

Catch the latest FC Barcelona and RCD Mallorca news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.