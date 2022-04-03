Liga / Matchday 30
Camp Nou / 03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Advertisement
Ad

FC Barcelona - Sevilla FC

Lineups

FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

Sevilla FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
30216369
2
Sevilla FCSFC
291512257
3
Atlético MadridATM
30176757
4
FC BarcelonaBAR
28159454
5
Real BetisRBB
29155950
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Benzema brace sends Real 12 points clear at top of La Liga in controversial win over Celta Vigo

35 minutes ago

Liga

Opinion: Aubameyang brings the joy back to Barcelona

21/03/2022 at 11:43

Related matches

Atlético Madrid
1
0
Deportivo Alavés
27'
Athletic Club
-
-
Elche CF
03/04
Real Betis
-
-
CA Osasuna
03/04
Granada CF
-
-
Rayo Vallecano
03/04

Follow the Liga live Football match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 3 April 2022.

Catch the latest FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.