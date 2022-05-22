Liga / Matchday 38
Camp Nou / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF
Advertisement
Ad

FC Barcelona - Villarreal CF

Lineups

FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
Villarreal CF logo
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

Villarreal CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
38268486
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
372110673
3
Atlético MadridATM
37208968
4
Sevilla FCSFC
371716467
5
Real BetisRBB
381981165
7
Villarreal CFVIL
3715111156
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Madrid and Betis end goalless after double guard of honour

a day ago

Liga

Diaz scores as much-changed Real Madrid draw on the road at Cadiz

15/05/2022 at 20:13

Related matches

Elche CF
-
-
Getafe CF
22/05
Granada CF
-
-
RCD Espanyol
22/05
Deportivo Alavés
-
-
Cádiz CF
22/05
CA Osasuna
-
-
RCD Mallorca
22/05

Follow the Liga live Football match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 22 May 2022.

Catch the latest FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.