Liga / Matchday 37
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/getafe-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Getafe CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Getafe CF - FC Barcelona

Lineups

Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Getafe CF logo
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Getafe CF

FC Barcelona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
36266484
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
36219672
3
Atlético MadridATM
36207967
4
Sevilla FCSFC
361715466
5
Real BetisRBB
361871161
15
Getafe CFGTF
368141438
Latest news

Liga

Vinicius treble sees Real Madrid to emphatic 6-0 win over Levante

Yesterday at 22:01

Liga

Atletico with one foot in Champions League after easing past Elche

11/05/2022 at 22:14

