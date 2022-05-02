Liga / Matchday 34
Coliseum Alfonso Pérez / 02.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/getafe-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Getafe CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Advertisement
Ad

Getafe CF - Real Betis

Lineups

Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-2-1-3
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Getafe CF logo
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Getafe CF

Real Betis

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
34256381
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
34199666
3
Sevilla FCSFC
341713464
4
Atlético MadridATM
34187961
5
Real BetisRBB
331761057
15
Getafe CFGTF
338111435
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Tennis

Hewitt marches into Cincinnati quarter finals

16/08/2007 at 17:42

Liga

Atleti’s Champions League hopes dented by Athletic Bilbao defeat

a day ago

Related matches

FC Barcelona
2
0
RCD Mallorca
61'
Rayo Vallecano
1
1
Real Sociedad
Granada CF
1
1
RC Celta
Elche CF
1
1
CA Osasuna

Follow the Liga live Football match between Getafe CF and Real Betis with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 2 May 2022.

Catch the latest Getafe CF and Real Betis news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.