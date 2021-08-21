Granada CF - Valencia CF

Follow the Liga live Football match between Granada CF and Valencia CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 21 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Diego Martínez Penas or Voro? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Granada CF and Valencia CF news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Granada CF and Valencia CF. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

