Liga / Matchday 31
Ciudad de Valencia / 10.04.2022
Levante UD
Not started
-
-
FC Barcelona
Levante UD - FC Barcelona

Lineups

Levante UD jersey
Levante UD
5-3-2
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Levante UD logo
Levante UD jersey
Levante UD
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Levante UD

FC Barcelona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
31217370
2
Sevilla FCSFC
311612360
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
29169457
4
Atlético MadridATM
31176857
5
Real BetisRBB
31175956
19
Levante UDLUD
304101622
Latest news

Liga

Stunning strike from Pedri seals Barcelona victory over Sevilla

03/04/2022 at 22:46

Liga

Atleti late show blows Alaves aside to move up to third

02/04/2022 at 21:51

