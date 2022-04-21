Liga / Matchday 33
Ciudad de Valencia / 21.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/levante-ud/teamcenter.shtml
Levante UD
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sevilla-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Sevilla FC
Advertisement
Ad

Levante UD - Sevilla FC

Lineups

Levante UD jersey
Levante UD
5-3-2
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3
Levante UD jersey
Levante UD
5-3-2
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Levante UD logo
Levante UD jersey
Levante UD
Sevilla FC logo
Sevilla FC jersey
Sevilla FC
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Levante UD

Sevilla FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
32236375
2
Atlético MadridATM
33187861
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
31179560
4
Sevilla FCSFC
321612460
5
Real BetisRBB
331761057
19
Levante UDLUD
325101725
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Barcelona stunned by relegation-haunted Cadiz

Yesterday at 05:51

Liga

Benzema injury-time strike seals epic comeback win for Real over Sevilla

17/04/2022 at 21:31

Related matches

Atlético Madrid
0
0
Granada CF
67'
RC Celta
0
1
Getafe CF
30'
CA Osasuna
-
-
Real Madrid
20:30
RCD Espanyol
-
-
Rayo Vallecano
21/04

Follow the Liga live Football match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 21 April 2022.

Catch the latest Levante UD and Sevilla FC news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.