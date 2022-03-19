Liga / Matchday 29
Vallecas / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rayo-vallecano/teamcenter.shtml
Rayo Vallecano
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Advertisement
Ad

Rayo Vallecano - Atlético Madrid Summary

Lineups

Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
3-5-2
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rayo Vallecano logo
Rayo Vallecano jersey
Rayo Vallecano
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Rayo Vallecano

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
28206266
2
Sevilla FCSFC
281511256
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
27149451
4
Atlético MadridATM
28156751
5
Real BetisRBB
28154949
13
Rayo VallecanoRVM
27951332
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Opinion: Clasico rivals united by shift towards smarter transfer strategy

11 hours ago

Liga

Benzema double sends Real 10 points clear at top of La Liga

14/03/2022 at 22:50

Related matches

Athletic Club
1
1
Getafe CF
47'
Deportivo Alavés
-
-
Granada CF
19/03
Elche CF
-
-
Valencia CF
19/03
CA Osasuna
-
-
Levante UD
19/03

Follow the Liga live Football match between Rayo Vallecano and Atlético Madrid with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 19 March 2022.

Catch the latest Rayo Vallecano and Atlético Madrid news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.