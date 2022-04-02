Liga / Matchday 30
Estadio Abanca-Balaídos / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celta-de-vigo/teamcenter.shtml
RC Celta
Completed
1
2
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
RC Celta - Real Madrid

Highlights

RC Celta
Real Madrid

Statistics

RC Celta logo
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
1

Goals

2
55%
Possession
45%
9
Corners
3
14
Free kicks
14
1
Offside
2

Lineups

RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-1-2
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-1-2
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
RC Celta logo
RC Celta
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid
Scorers
Cards
    Substitutions

    Table

    TeamsPWDLPts
    1
    Real MadridRMA
    		30216369
    2
    Sevilla FCSFC
    		291512257
    3
    Atlético MadridATM
    		30176757
    4
    FC BarcelonaBAR
    		28159454
    5
    Real BetisRBB
    		29155950
    11
    RC CeltaCEL
    		30991236
