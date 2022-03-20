Liga / Matchday 29
Estadio Abanca-Balaídos / 20.03.2022
RC Celta
Not started
-
-
Real Betis
RC Celta - Real Betis

Lineups

RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Celta logo
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

RC Celta

Real Betis

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
28206266
2
Sevilla FCSFC
281511256
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
27149451
4
Atlético MadridATM
28156751
5
Real BetisRBB
28154949
10
RC CeltaCEL
28981135
