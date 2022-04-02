Liga / Matchday 30
Estadio Abanca-Balaídos / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celta-de-vigo/teamcenter.shtml
RC Celta
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
RC Celta - Real Madrid

Lineups

RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-1-2
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
4-3-1-2
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Celta logo
RC Celta jersey
RC Celta
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

RC Celta

Real Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
29206366
2
Sevilla FCSFC
291512257
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
28159454
4
Atlético MadridATM
29166754
5
Real BetisRBB
29155950
11
RC CeltaCEL
29991136
