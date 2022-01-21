Rescheduled
Liga / Matchday 22
RCDE Stadium / 21.01.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-espanyol/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Espanyol
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Advertisement
Ad

RCD Espanyol - Real Betis Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Espanyol logo
RCD Espanyol
Real Betis logo
Real Betis
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Espanyol

Real Betis

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
21154249
2
Sevilla FCSFC
21136245
3
Real BetisRBB
21114637
4
Atlético MadridATM
2096533
5
Real SociedadRSO
2096533
11
RCD EspanyolESP
2176827
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Atletico labour to draw against Villarreal after brilliant Correa goal

10/01/2022 at 01:01

Liga

Real Madrid open up eight-point gap after comfortable win over Valencia

08/01/2022 at 22:15

Related matches

Follow the Liga live Football match between RCD Espanyol and Real Betis with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 21 January 2022.

Catch the latest RCD Espanyol and Real Betis news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.