Liga / Matchday 31
Visit Mallorca Estadi / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-mallorca/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Mallorca
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
RCD Mallorca - Atlético Madrid

Lineups

RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
3-5-2
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
3-5-2
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Mallorca logo
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Mallorca

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
30216369
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
29169457
3
Atlético MadridATM
30176757
4
Sevilla FCSFC
301512357
5
Real BetisRBB
30165953
18
RCD MallorcaMLL
30681626
Latest news

Liga

Stunning strike from Pedri seals Barcelona victory over Sevilla

03/04/2022 at 22:46

Liga

Atleti late show blows Alaves aside to move up to third

02/04/2022 at 21:51

