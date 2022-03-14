Liga / Matchday 28
Visit Mallorca Estadi / 14.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rcd-mallorca/teamcenter.shtml
RCD Mallorca
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
RCD Mallorca - Real Madrid Summary

Lineups

RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
4-3-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
4-3-3
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RCD Mallorca logo
RCD Mallorca jersey
RCD Mallorca
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

RCD Mallorca

Real Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
27196263
2
Sevilla FCSFC
281511256
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
27149451
4
Atlético MadridATM
28156751
5
Real BetisRBB
28154949
16
RCD MallorcaMLL
27681326
Latest news

Liga

Atletico Madrid move up to third with narrow win over Cadiz

Yesterday at 22:47

Liga

Fantastic Felix scores twice as Atletico beat Betis to move into fourth

06/03/2022 at 22:45

