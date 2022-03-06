Liga / Matchday 27
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 06.03.2022
Real Betis
Rescheduled
-
-
Atlético Madrid
Real Betis - Atlético Madrid Summary

Lineups

Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Real Betis

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
27186360
2
Sevilla FCSFC
271510255
3
Real SociedadRSO
27138647
4
Real BetisRBB
26144846
5
FC BarcelonaBAR
25129445
6
Atlético MadridATM
26136745
