Liga / Matchday 30
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/osasuna/teamcenter.shtml
CA Osasuna
Advertisement
Ad

Real Betis - CA Osasuna

Lineups

Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-3-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
CA Osasuna logo
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Betis

CA Osasuna

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
29206366
2
Sevilla FCSFC
291512257
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
28159454
4
Atlético MadridATM
29166754
5
Real BetisRBB
29155950
10
CA OsasunaOSA
291081138
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Opinion: Aubameyang brings the joy back to Barcelona

21/03/2022 at 11:43

Liga

‘We can’t rule out anything’ – Xavi on title hopes after Barca thump Real

21/03/2022 at 12:20

Related matches

Levante UD
0
0
Villarreal CF
35'
RC Celta
-
-
Real Madrid
17:30
Atlético Madrid
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
20:00
Athletic Club
-
-
Elche CF
03/04

Follow the Liga live Football match between Real Betis and CA Osasuna with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:15 on 3 April 2022.

Catch the latest Real Betis and CA Osasuna news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.