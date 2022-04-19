Liga / Matchday 33
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 19.04.2022
Real Betis
Not started
-
-
Elche CF
Real Betis - Elche CF

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
Elche CF logo
Elche CF jersey
Elche CF
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Betis

Elche CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
32236375
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
31179560
3
Sevilla FCSFC
321612460
4
Atlético MadridATM
32186860
5
Real BetisRBB
32176957
13
Elche CFECF
32981535
Latest news

Liga

Benzema injury-time strike seals epic comeback win for Real over Sevilla

a day ago

Liga

Carrasco scores last-minute pen to seal Atleti dramatic win over Espanyol

Yesterday at 16:55

