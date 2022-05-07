Liga / Matchday 35
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 07.05.2022
REAL BETIS V BARCELONA: HOSTS GOING FOR FIRST TOP FOUR FINISH SINCE 2005
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME: REAL BETIS 1-2 BARCELONA
It's all over a great game has ended with a moment of genius from Alba.
That goal is good enough to win any game and Barca celebrate.
Betis players are devastated - they cannot believe it.
90+4'
Goal
Jordi Alba
FC Barcelona
GOAL: REAL BETIS 1-2 BARCELONA
What a goal - astonishing!
Alves crosses to the back stick and Alba volleys it at the back post into the roof of the net. That's a rocket. Sensational.
90+2'
DOWN IN THE BOX
Aubameyang goes down as does Alves and Bartra.
Nothing given by the ref. They just all threw themselves on the floor.
90'
INDIVIDUAL BATTLES
There's been lots of great 1 vs 1 battles out there today.
Carvalho vs Busquets, Moreno vs Dembele and Iglesias vs Araujo.
In the end there is nothing to separate the two sides and these players.
88'
ALBA OH DEAR
He just smashes a free kick from about the half way line out of play for a throw in.
He may have been trying to catch the goalkeeper off his line?
85'
OFFSIDE BUT A CHANCE
Busquets chips one to Alba who sets up Fati who misses a glorious chance from close range.
Luckily for him Alba was offside anyway.
83'
PEZZELLA JUST WIDE
Another corner, the other centre-back heads just wide. Barca are just about holding on here.
80'
PUIQ ON
Gavi goes off, he has played well for the most of this game and on comes Puiq.
Off
Pablo Gavi
FC Barcelona
On
Riqui Puig
FC Barcelona
79'
Goal
Marc Bartra
Real Betis
GOAL: REAL BETIS 1-1 BARCELONA
The former Barca man it's Bartra. A simple corner in from Fekir and it's off the shoulder of Bartra.
The equaliser - an exciting end ahead.
77'
JUANMI OFF
Carvalho comes on. A defensive change - perhaps a reshuffle for Betis.
Also Guardado comes off for Rodri
76'
Goal
Ansu Fati
FC Barcelona
GOAL: REAL BETIS 0-1 BARCELONA
He has only just come on - Ansu Fati scores.
He has the composure to control the ball so well from the left. Take a touch out of his feet and unleash a shot that wrong foots the keeper.
75'
DOUBLE SWITCH
Fati and Traore on for Torres and Dembele
73'
TORRES CHANCE
Aubameyang tries to find Torres but it's cut out by Sabaly or is it as his miscontrol finds Torres eventually. His shot is smothered from close range by Silva.
72'
BARTRA YELLOW
He chops De Jong down - yellow card - first of the game.
Yellow card
Marc Bartra
Real Betis
71'
AUBAMEYANG CHANCE
De Jong pokes a ball through to Aubameyang. He goes for a shot in the top corner but he gets it wrong and it's too high.
70'
BARCA ON TOP
They are having lots of possession - Gavi is seeing a lot of the ball.
But Betis remain a threat on the break as they have proved during this game already.
68'
BIG CHANCE FOR BETIS
Iglesias chips one over the back four for Juanmi to chase. He gets onto it but he's a tad too wide and his shot is straight at Neto.
65'
AUBAMEYANG ON
It was only a matter of time - the ex-Arsenal captain is on and Depay is off.
Off
Memphis Depay
FC Barcelona
On
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
FC Barcelona
62'
GREAT BLOCK
Rodriguez finds Juanmi in behind but Araujo sprint back and slides in with a great block to stop Juanmi's shot.