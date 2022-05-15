Liga / Matchday 37
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/granada-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Granada CF
Advertisement
Ad

Real Betis - Granada CF

Lineups

Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
Granada CF jersey
Granada CF
4-4-2
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-3-3
Granada CF jersey
Granada CF
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
Granada CF logo
Granada CF jersey
Granada CF
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Betis

Granada CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
36266484
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
36219672
3
Atlético MadridATM
36207967
4
Sevilla FCSFC
361715466
5
Real BetisRBB
361871161
16
Granada CFGRA
368131537
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Vinicius treble sees Real Madrid to emphatic 6-0 win over Levante

Yesterday at 22:01

Liga

Atletico with one foot in Champions League after easing past Elche

11/05/2022 at 22:14

Related matches

Levante UD
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
15/05
RC Celta
-
-
Elche CF
15/05
Atlético Madrid
-
-
Sevilla FC
15/05
Athletic Club
-
-
CA Osasuna
15/05

Follow the Liga live Football match between Real Betis and Granada CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 15 May 2022.

Catch the latest Real Betis and Granada CF news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.