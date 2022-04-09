Liga / Matchday 31
Bernabéu / 09.04.2022
Real Madrid
Not started
-
-
Getafe CF
Real Madrid - Getafe CF

Lineups

Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
4-3-3
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
Getafe CF logo
Getafe CF jersey
Getafe CF
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Real Madrid

Getafe CF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
30216369
2
Sevilla FCSFC
311513358
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
29169457
4
Atlético MadridATM
30176757
5
Real BetisRBB
30165953
14
Getafe CFGTF
307111232
Latest news

Liga

Stunning strike from Pedri seals Barcelona victory over Sevilla

03/04/2022 at 22:46

Liga

Atleti late show blows Alaves aside to move up to third

02/04/2022 at 21:51

