Liga / Matchday 36
Bernabéu / 12.05.2022
Real Madrid
Completed
6
0
Levante UD
    Live Updates

    Real Madrid v Levante live updates - latest La Liga score as Levante look all but relegated to the Segunda!

    Ibrahim Mustapha
    By
    Ibrahim Mustapha
    Updated 12/05/2022 at 21:24 GMT
    -
    REPORT:
    Thanks for joining us this evening.
    Vinicius treble sees Real Madrid to emphatic 6-0 win over Levante
    End of 2nd Half
    90'
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: REAL MADRID 6-0 LEVANTE
    The referee does not play any additional time at the end of the second half as Levante are put out of their misery with relegation now confirmed.
    As for Real Madrid, this was a sublime performance, and they should've had more than six goals.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    87'
    Live comment icon
    SAVED!
    Real attack again, and Mariano has it in space. He is not being closes down, and he goes for goal, but Cardenas once again is there to make the save.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    Vinícius Júnior
    Goal
    Vinícius Júnior
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Goals3
    Assists1
    On target4
    Blocked Shots1
    GOALLLL! SIX OF THE BEST FOR MADRID
    Vinicius Jr has his hat-trick! A great finish after a surging run into the box, as he slots it into the net from an angle at the near post. Jovic was the one who played him in with the through pass from midfield.
    81'
    Live comment icon
    REAL MADRID CHANGE
    Nacho is replaced by Gila as Madrid rest some key players late on here.
    Nacho
    Off
    Nacho
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Free Kicks1
    Mario Gila Fuentes
    On
    Mario Gila Fuentes
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    77'
    Live comment icon
    LEVANTE CHANGE
    Levante make a change of their own, as Ruben Vezo replaces Rober Pier.
    Rober Pier
    Off
    Rober Pier
    Levante UD
    Levante UD
    Rúben Vezo
    On
    Rúben Vezo
    Levante UD
    Levante UD
    73'
    Live comment icon
    TRIPLE CHANGE FOR MADRID
    A standing ovation for both Benzema and Modric as they make way. Valverde also comes off. Luke Jovic and Toni Kroos are on for Los Blancos, with youngster Peter Gonzalez also getting a run out.
    Luka Modric
    Off
    Luka Modric
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Assists3
    On target2
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Peter Gonzalez
    On
    Peter Gonzalez
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    72'
    Live comment icon
    SAVE!
    Son lets fly from distance not for the first time this evening, but Courtois is equal to it, and gets down low to make a comfortable save.
    69'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Luka Modric is shown a caution for Los Blancos.
    Luka Modric
    Yellow card
    Luka Modric
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Assists3
    On target2
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    68'
    Live comment icon
    Vinícius Júnior
    Goal
    Vinícius Júnior
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Goals2
    Assists1
    On target3
    Blocked Shots1
    GOALLLLL! MADRID DO GET FIVE!
    Commentator's curse perhaps?
    Madrid have their fifth and it's the Vini Jr. - Benzema combination again! The Frenchman is released in on goal, with Cardenas once again coming off his line. It almost comes to the point where Benzema ruins the opportunity as he tries to wrong foot the goalkeeper, but he eventually provides the cut-back for Vini Jr, who obliges with an easy tap-in.
    66'
    JUST UNDER HALF AN HOUR TO GO
    Will Madrid get a fifth, or will Levante get on the scoresheet? We're entering the closing stages of this one now at the Bernabeu.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    63'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Roger is booked for a challenge on Camavinga.
    Roger
    Yellow card
    Roger
    Levante UD
    Levante UD
    Yellow Cards1
    62'
    Live comment icon
    REAL MADRID CHANGE
    Real Madrid make their first change of the night as Mariano replaces Rodrygo.
    Rodrygo
    Off
    Rodrygo
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    Goals1
    On target2
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    Mariano Díaz
    On
    Mariano Díaz
    Real Madrid
    Real Madrid
    60'
    Live comment icon
    Dani Gómez
    Off
    Dani Gómez
    Levante UD
    Levante UD
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Offsides1
    Roger
    On
    Roger
    Levante UD
    Levante UD
    60'
    Live comment icon
    Gonzalo Melero
    Off
    Gonzalo Melero
    Levante UD
    Levante UD
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Alejandro Cantero Sanchez
    On
    Alejandro Cantero Sanchez
    Levante UD
    Levante UD
    60'
    Live comment icon
    NARROWLY WIDE!
    Levante go close again! Cantero's strike from the right-edge of the box goes narrowly wide of the far post!
    57'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL DISALLOWED FOR OFFSIDE!
    Vinicius has the ball in the net from inside the box, but it will not count! The flag is up. The Brazilian was marginally offside after trying to get back on from his original position, bit he was not quick enough.
    54'
    WIDE!
    Benzema plays in Rodrygo with a superb through ball from the right, but the Brazilian's chipped effort over Cardenas, who comes off his line, can only go wide!
    50'
    Live comment icon
    NOT FAR AWAY!
    This time Levante go close from a long-range effort, as Pepelu sees his powerful strike from just outside the area fly over the crossbar!
    49'
    Live comment icon
    ANOTHER SAVE!
    Cardenas has been the only Levante player to come out of this game with any credit so far. The goalkeeper makes yet another save, this time tipping away Modric's low shot out for a corner at his near post!