Liga / Matchday 36
Bernabéu / 12.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Real Madrid
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/levante-ud/teamcenter.shtml
Levante UD
Real Madrid - Levante UD

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Madrid logo
Real Madrid jersey
Real Madrid
Levante UD logo
Levante UD jersey
Levante UD
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Madrid

Levante UD

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
35256481
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
36219672
3
Atlético MadridATM
36207967
4
Sevilla FCSFC
361715466
5
Real BetisRBB
361871161
20
Levante UDLUD
356111829
Latest news

Liga

Atletico with one foot in Champions League after easing past Elche

24 minutes ago

Liga

Araujo taken to hospital and conscious after sickening clash of heads

15 hours ago

