Liga / Matchday 34
Bernabéu / 30.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
REAL MADRID V ESPANYOL: THE BERNABEU WELCOMES ESPANYOL WITH LOS BLANCOS NEEDING JUST A POINT TO CLAIM THEIR 35TH LALIGA TITLE
- All
- Highlights
14:50
A MATTER OF WHEN RATHER THAN IF...
Even if Los Blancos lose to Espanyol, they will win the league this weekend if Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona side drop points at home to Real Mallorca on Sunday night. Barcelona's form has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks...
Barcelona suffer third home loss in a row to Rayo Vallecano as Liga hopes evaporate
14:45
VINCENTE MORENO DETERMINED TO TAKE THE GAME TO MADRID
The Espanyol manager said: “I won’t sign away the tie. Before the game starts, you always must think about winning and then we’ll see how the ninety minutes go.
“Our idea is always to win and even if it’s Madrid, it’s no different.”
Image credit: Getty Images
14:40
A FAMOUS FACE HOPING TO WITNESS HISTORY
Speaking of “great tennis players” Madrid fan Rafael Nadal will be among those hoping to cheer Ancelotti’s side to the title.
14:35
A WORD FROM ANCELOTTI
Before the game Ancelotti called on his team to seize their opportunity to win the league.
The Real boss said: “After the match against Manchester City, the players were already thinking about Espanyol.
“The great tennis players, when they are on match point, they win it. I hope that we’ll be able to do that tomorrow.”
14:30
BENZEMA RESTED
Benzema has been rested with Ancelotti keeping one eye on the club’s Champions League second leg tie against Manchester City on Wednesday.
Casemiro, who was only fit enough to sit on the bench against Manchester City, returns.
Meanwhile Ancelotti has been robbed of three of his first-choice centre-backs this weekend. David Alaba was forced off at half-time in Real’s last two matches, with the Austrian suffering with adductor discomfort. Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao are suspended.
14:25
TEAMS ARE IN
Real Madrid– Courtois, Vazquez, Vallejo, Casemiro, Marcelo, Modric, Camavinga, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Diaz Mejia, Asensio ... Subs: Carvajal, Kroos, Benzema, Lunin, Valverde, Vinicius, Mendy, Gila, Pineiro /// Espanyol- Lopez, Vidal, Gomez, Calero, Cabrera, Vilhena, Herrera, Darder, Melendo Jimenez, Puado, De Tomas... Subs: Oier, Juan Llambrich, Morlanes, Wu, Merida, David Lopez, L Garcia, Didac Vila, Dimata, Melamed, Embarba, J Garcia
14:20
HELLO AND WELCOME
Follow live updates of Real Madrid’s LaLiga clash with Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid need just a draw to claim the title with four games to spare, but looking to spoil the party is Espanyol, who beat Los Blancos in the reverse fixture in October.
KICK OFF 15:15GMT
Image credit: Getty Images